Meghan Markle eyes lifestyle brand expansion in 2026

Meghan Markle is expected to focus on growing her lifestyle and food-related projects in 2026, as she looks to build on a space she has increasingly made her own.

Speaking on behalf of AceOdds, former royal butler Grant Harrold said the Duchess of Sussex is likely to kick off the year with seasonal content around spring or Easter, similar to her past festive projects.

He also claimed that while Meghan’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan received mixed reviews, it could still play a role in her plans.

"Meghan has placed herself firmly in the foodie and lifestyle place and I think she’ll be looking to build and grow in this area in 2026,” said Harrold.

He continued, "I think we’ll likely see something focusing on spring or Easter as we kick off the year - similar to what she has done for Christmas with her festive special.

“I would imagine this would be through her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, however it’s had mixed reviews so she may want to try something new.

"I imagine she would love to host a chat show, and I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibilities.

“I think her podcast series set out her passion for interviewing people and hearing their stories, but again, it received mixed reviews."