Sarah Ferguson roasted as backlash properly mounts: ‘Thought she at least had a good heart’

Sarah Ferguson’s downfall after the stripping down of her ex-husband has left many shell shocked because of the aftermath and the extent of her relationship with the known sex offender, on a personal note.

Furthermore, since then reports have also accused her of racking up huge bills that even the late Queen Elizabeth II is known to have footed, when they were worth over hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Now, with her own correspondences leaked as well by the Mail on Sunday, former BBC correspondent and broadcaster Jennie Bond has even decided to speak out.

In her eyes, the ex-Duchess has effectively “shamed herself beyond redemption”.

“My impression of her has always been that she's someone quite hard to dislike. Misguided, yes. Over-enthusiastic, yes. But someone, I thought, with a good heart. Now, however, we know that she lied about her friendship with Epstein, and you do have to question what sort of person would do that,” she also said according to Express.

While it is true that, iS the past Fergie has survived scandal, and managed to salvage her reputation and win back public support eventually, there seems to be a huge brick wall standing in way this time.

“Somehow she managed to come back, eventually, from the scandal of her topless toe sucking episode in the south of France, and – even more astonishingly – from her attempt to sell access to Andrew for half £1 million. But I don't think there's any way back from this,” Ms Bond said in her takedown.

Because as it stands “she has shamed herself beyond redemption,” which she said before signing off.