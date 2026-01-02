Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hint at Archie and Lilibet’s future careers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to be setting the stage for their children’s future careers.

The couple recently mentioned their son, Archie, 6, and daughter, Lilibet, 4, in a December 2025 impact report while announcing that the Archewell Foundation would become Archewell Philanthropies.

“This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family,” the statement read.

The mention of their children surprised a friend of Harry’s, who told the Daily Mail they were “genuinely confused.”

The source said Harry had previously wanted his children to grow up without pressure or expectations, hinting that Meghan might have influenced this decision.

On the same day, Markle shared a rare family photo on Instagram, captioned, “Happy Holidays! From our family to yours,” giving a glimpse of Archie and Lilibet. The kids have also appeared in her 2025 year-end roundup video.

Despite their increased social media presence, sources report Harry is uneasy with Markle’s public displays, though the children were notably absent from her show With Love, Meghan, unlike him.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2021, the couple has pursued multiple ventures with Netflix, Spotify, and more. However, their team has shrunk by roughly 80–85 percent in the past year.