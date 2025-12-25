Meghan Markle shares first Christmas message hours before King Charles' speech

Meghan Markle reveals Christmas plan hours before King Charles' speech

Meghan Markle has shared her Christmas plans hours before King Charles’s Christmas speech.

In her first Christmas message, Meghan wished everyone celebrating the holiday and revealed how she and Prince Harry plan to spend the day.

The Duchess of Sussex sent a newsletter to all her As Ever customers. She shared that she and Harry placed the Christmas presents under the Christmas tree for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to find in the morning.

"Last night, I was nibbling the remnants of our Christmas Eve feast (dim sum this year), wrapping a few last minute gifts, and tip toe-ing down the stairs with my husband to make sure ‘Santa’ had enjoyed his cookies and ‘the reindeer’ had eaten their carrots - anything to maintain the morning magic of Christmas through our children’s eyes," she wrote.

Revealing the plans for the holiday, she added: "I plan to spend today cuddled up with my family - maybe pajamas all day, some Scrabble or Sequence (or Candyland for the kids), music playing, candles flickering, dogs snoring, endless grazing; the laughter, the sidebars, the deep breaths (you know the ones), the fun, and the memories."

"I hope that whether you’re cozied up in your pajamas like we are, or dressed to the nines, whether you’re with a huge gathering, with your partner, your kids, or on your own - wherever you happen to find yourself today reading this note - that you know I am wishing you a very Merry Christmas, and all the blessings that come with it," she concluded.

Meghan’s message came hours before King Charles annual Christmas speech will be aired. This year, the King recorded his message at Westminster Abbey.