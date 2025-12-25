Andrew’s Christmas worsen as more Epstein files set to release

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Christmas could turn worse as more Jeffrey Epstein files are set to be released.

Last week, the US Department of Justice released a large batch of documents, including court records, photos, and videos, connected to the late convicted financier.

Royal expert Simon Vigar told The Sun that additional files linking Andrew to Epstein are likely to surface.

“More and more will come out. I mean there’s obviously lots and lots of documents and photos and videos to come out,” the expert said.

He added, “But it’s not just Sandringham which is obviously one of their favourite homes. We’ve already seen pictures of Maxwell and Epstein at Balmoral at not just in the main building but you know in one of the lodges there.”

This comes as Andrew, who has been stripped of his royal titles, is set to spend a lonely and last Christmas at the Royal Lodge before vacating the 30-room mansion.

He has also not been invited to the Royal Christmas at Sandringham due to renewed scrutiny over his past ties to the convicted sex offender.

Speaking of his last Christmas at his beloved home, royal expert Jennie Bond said, “Christmas has a habit of heightening emotions and exacerbating family divisions – even though it’s meant to be a season of goodwill."

“One thing is for sure: this is the last time Andrew will spend Christmas at Royal Lodge, if that’s where he chooses to stay.

“t has been his family home for more than 20 years and I’m sure he has many happy memories of family celebrations there. And that is bound to make him feel rather sad – and probably resentful.”