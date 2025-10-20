Sabrina Carpenter secretly dating Marcello Hernandez?

Sabrinca Carpenter and Marcello Hernandez are more than just friends, at least that’s what fans want to believe.

Since Marcello’s flirty character Domingo got "arrested" at the 26-year-old pop star’s concert fans have been shipping them hard, hoping for a real life romance.

Moreover, a fresh wave of speculations have sparked over the weekend as the Please Please Please chart topper and the 28-year-old actor reunited on Saturday Night Live with singer and actress hosting and performing as the musical guest, and Domingo's fourth hilarious appearance on the show.

Their shared screen time in the sketches and teasers earlier last week only took the romance rumours to new rise.

"I’ve heard a rumor that they are dating and I need it to be true," one fan commented under NBCSNL’s Instagram video featuring the duo in a recent promo.

"I know they’re just friends but their chemistry is unmatched," another added. A third echoed the sentiment, "hey so they would be perfect together."

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer summed it up with, "I need these two to fall in love [heart eyes emoji]."

Sabrina Carpenter and Marcello Hernandez: A brief timeline

For the unversed, they first got linked via Saturday Night Live with the debut of the now-iconic "Domingo" sketch, which first aired on October 12, 2024, during an episode hosted by Ariana Grande.

The viral sketch, which has since racked up over 20 million views on YouTube, centered around a chaotic wedding toast set to a hilariously off-key parody of Carpenter’s hit single Espresso.

However, the duo’s chemistry wasn’t limited to the screen. In November 2024, the SNL star made a surprise appearance at the Short n’ Sweet tour stop at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, where he reprised his flirty persona in front of a live audience.

As part of her tour tradition, the Manchild songstress "arrested" him before performing Juno.

Marcello, in character, serenaded her with a flirty remix of Bed Chem, calling himself "the cute boy with the blue jacket and the thick accent." The Girl Meets World alum played along.

The playful interaction ended with him gifting her a custom Domingo shirt, and her handing over fuzzy pink handcuffs, sending fans wild.

Fans were quick to share their excitement online, flooding social media with comments highlighting the former Disney channel sensation and Marcello’s chemistry while some playfully begged them to date.

One fan commented, "Okay… I know this was rehearsed, but we all agree the vibes and chemistry are not rehearsed.. Right?"

The two then reunited in February during the SNL50 special and most recently in the October 18 episode.

To fans’ disappointment, there won’t be such news as Marcello is currently dating Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral, who is an architect.

Additionally, neither the Man’s Best Friend singer nor the American comedian has addressed the dating rumours, then or now, suggesting there’s nothing romantic going on and that they’re just friends.

While there’s always a slim chance they could date in real life, fans these days seem to ship the Tears vocalist with nearly every guy she is seen talking to or interacts with in the wake of her breakup with Barry Keoghan.

Most recently, she "arrested" Djo during the Juno routine and fans immediately started pairing them too.

Still, loyal Domingo fans aren’t letting go. That hasn’t stopped them from staying deep in their fantasy, shipping Sabrina and Marcello harder than ever.