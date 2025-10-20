Jennifer Lawrence sparks chaos amid cheating scandal

Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence are making waves online after a heated scene from their upcoming film Die My Love went viral.

The short clip, shared by Mubi on October 17 and later reshared by @FilmUpdates, was viewed by more than 16 million people and quickly turned into one of the most talked-about moments of the week.

The movie, directed by Lynne Ramsay, is based on Ariana Harwicz’s 2012 novel and explores the cracks inside a troubled marriage.

Ramsay, known for her emotionally charged films like We Need to Talk About Kevin and You Were Never Really Here, once again stepped into dark territory with this story.

The flick followed Grace, played by Jennifer and her husband Jackson, played by Robert, as they moved to rural Montana hoping for a quieter life.

However, their peace shattered when Grace struggled with postpartum depression, turning love and routine into constant tension.

The viral moment showed Grace losing patience with their dog, which spiraled into a brutal argument between the couple.

Viewers flooded social media with mixed reactions, as some called it “too much acting,” while others said it felt painfully real, reminding them of what happens in toxic relationships or broken homes.

Fans of the singer and actress' intense performances praised her emotional depth, comparing it to her Oscar-winning role in Silver Linings Playbook.

Despite the debate, many agreed on one thing that “they should break up.”

For the unversed, Die My Love will hit theaters in the United States on November 7, 2025.