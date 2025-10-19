Katy Perry melts hearts with emotional moment on tour

Katy Perry celebrates memorable event during tour

Katy Perry has fulfilled many fans’ teenage dream as she arranged a special backstage event for nine of her young fans who are battling with severe illnesses.

The 40-year-old popstar invited the kids backstage ahead of her show at O2 in London, on October 13.

The ET hitmaker had the kids gathered in a room together where she surprised them and talked to each of them, talking about who they were, their interests, and hobbies, and took pictures with each one of them, as seen in a video shared by ITV’s This Morning.

Florrie Bark, 9, was one of those children, and her mother Stacy told the outlet, "They were able to have one day where they weren’t just patients worrying about their next treatment. ... This will stay with us forever.”

The Roar songstress has been working with her organisation, Firework Foundation, since 2018 to plan wholesome surprises for fans.

After the London stop of her Lifetimes Tour, Perry is headed to Paris, Munich, and other European cities to take her tour worldwide.

Lifetimes Tour began in Mexico City in April this year, in promotion of her latest album, 143.