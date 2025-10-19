Graham Smith forces police investigation on Prince Andrew: 'Put country first'

Prince Andrew faces fresh police scrutiny

Prince Andrew is once again facing mounting scrutiny as fresh allegations spark a Metropolitan Police probe and a leading anti-monarchy campaigner is calling for a full investigation into the Royal Family.

The Duke of York is being investigated over claims he asked one of his former police protection officers to look into his late accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

The Met Police confirmed they are “actively looking into” the allegations, telling GB News, “We are aware of media reporting and are actively looking into the claims made.”

Reacting to the development, Graham Smith, CEO of the anti-monarchy group Republic, told GB that the situation demands full transparency from the Palace.

“The monarchy must put the country first and open all the documents,” he said.

Discussing the latest scandal to engulf the Duke, Smith added, “If the police officer had disclosed information to Andrew, he would have been committing an offence and had Andrew persuaded him to do that, he would be committing an offence.

So that’s another accusation on top of many others. He still remains accused of serious sexual offences going back to 2000, and there’s a long list of serious criminal accusations against him.”

Smith has accused senior royals including King Charles and Prince William of turning a blind eye to the Duke of York’s controversies, insisting it’s “not believable” that they were unaware of the serious claims tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

“It does not stand up to think that the royals William, Charles, and others did not know the detail of this.

It’s not believable that they haven’t done their own investigation or weren’t aware of emails to Epstein, or of complaints from police about Andrew trying to put pressure on them,” he said.

Smith, who has long campaigned for greater transparency from the monarchy, called for a “wide-ranging investigation” into the Royal Family’s handling of the scandal.

“What we really need is an investigation into what they knew, what their links were, and why they’ve spent the last two decades covering up for Andrew,” he said.

“Even now, every time this hits the headlines, they do the absolute bare minimum to distance themselves from him. The public deserves the truth.”

He urged the royals to “put the country first” and allow full transparency around any documents linked to the Duke of York, who is currently facing a Metropolitan Police probe.