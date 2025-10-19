Kerry Katona does not care about critics over age gap with Paolo Margaglion

Earlier this month, Kerry gushed over how the pair have blended their families together so seamlessly

Kerry Katona is currently dating her personal trainer Paolo Margaglion, 33.

The pair met on Celebs Go Dating earlier this year, following her shocking split from finance and partner of six years Ryan Mahoney last November.

Since beginning a relationship with Paolo, Kerry has a clear spring in her step, and their 11-year age gap isn't getting in the way of anything, a source tells Mirror.

'Kerry doesn't care what other people think,' the source claims, revealing that despite warnings from fans-Kerry is keen to become a mum again with partner Paolo. She's always been strong-willed and she has always followed her heart.

'A few negative comments from jealous trolls are not going to put her off doing what she wants to do. If she wants a baby with Paolo and she feels the time is right, then that's her prerogative and she will go for it, come what may,' they said.

For context, Kerry, shares daughters Molly,24, and Lilly-Sue,22, with first husband Brian McFadden, and Heidi,18, and Max,17, with second husband Mark Croft. Her youngest, 11-year-old daughter DJ, was fathered by her late husband, George Kay.

Paolo-who is already a father of two and the source say that despite it being a while since Kerry has been changing nappies, she's feeling more than ready.

They added that seeing beau Paolo in 'dad mode' with his two girls has made her even more sure.'

Earlier this month, Kerry gushed over how the pair have blended their families together so seamlessly.