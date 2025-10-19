Sabrina Carpenter delights fans with first ever performance of new song

Sabrina Carpenter debuts 'Man's Best Friend' song live performance at 'SNL'

Sabrina Carpenter made all her fans’ dreams come true by performing one of her fan-favourite songs from her new album, live for the first time.

The 26-year-old pop superstar took the stage at Saturday Night Live as the musical guest as well as host on October 18, and performed her songs, Manchild and Nobody’s Son, from Man’s Best Friend.

While the Espresso hitmaker has performed Manchild in many of her shows, the latter had its debut live performance, and it sent fans wild.

As soon as SNL shared a clip of the performance on Instagram, fans flocked to the comments and expressed their excitement, with one writing, “I cannot believe Sabrina actually sang Nobody’s Son live my heart is SCREAMING.”

Another wrote, “She literally owns the stage every line hits so hard,” while a third chimed in, “NOBODY’S SON LIVE I ADORE YOU.”

One social media user gushed, “Sabrina absolutely SLAYED Nobody’s Son.”

Others added, “My fave song on the album finally got it’s moment,” and “Sabrina Carpenter singing Nobody’s Son on stage gave me chills I’m crying.”

Carpenter also appeared in multiple comedy sketches at the late-night show, leaving the audience in awe of her sense of humour.