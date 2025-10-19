Prince Andrew investigation reopens as royal family denounce disgraced Duke

Prince Andrew reportedly asked his bodyguard to dig up dirt on his alleged victim, the late Virginia Guiffre

Prince Andrew is under fresh investigation by the Metropolitan Police after it emerged that he used the department’s employee to try to dig up dirt on his and Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victim, Virginia Giuffre.

On October 18, The Mail on Sunday unearthed an email from Andrew that revealed that the younger brother of King Charles III asked one of his taxpayer-funded Met bodyguards to “investigate” Giuffre, who passed away earlier this year after accusing Andrew of sexually assaulting her.

In the email, Andrew writes, “It would also seem [Giuffre] has a criminal record in the [United] States,” further exposing her date of birth and social security number to be used “for investigation” by his personal protection officer from the Met’s elite S014 Royal Protection Group.

Following the bombshell report, BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire confirmed on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, saying: “The Metropolitan Police say they are going to look into claims that Prince Andrew ordered his bodyguard to dig up dirt on Virginia Giuffre, who accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse.”

The announcement comes just two days after Andrew issued a statement relinquishing all remaining royal titles and public duties amid renewed scrutiny of his ties to the convicted paedophile.

Andrew continues to deny Giuffre’s allegations and remains a prince by birthright, though he has now stopped using all royal titles and honours.