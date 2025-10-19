'Retire It' or 'Still Love It'? New Domingo sketch splits the Internet

Seems like fourth time’s not the charm as the latest Domingo sketch sparked mixed reactions among the viewers.

In the October 18 episode of Saturday Night Live Season 51, hosted by Sabrina Carpenter, who also pulled double duty as musical guest, the fan-favourite sketch returned with another musical twist: parodies of Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia, Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra, and Alex Warren’s Ordinary.

While the 26-year-old pop star took part in the performance as one of Kelsey’s (Chloe Fineman) friends, it was Marcello Hernández’s flirty character who took center stage again. However this time, Domingo seemed to be losing steam for some fans.

One user commented on Instagram, "the first domingo was cute, the second one was pushing it, now i’m tired."

Another wrote, "Yeah, this was the worst Domingo sketch, sorry guys [sad emoji]."

A third suggested, "I think it’s safe to say its time to retire Domingo. It was fun while it lasted. This was just awful."

Still, not everyone was ready to say goodbye as many fans remained loyal to the beloved character.

"Im sorry this doesn’t get old for me I love these skits," one supporter wrote.

Another chimed in, saying, "will never get tired of 'kelsey im here!'"

"The Fate of Ophelia and abracadabra remixes were so good," a third praised the musical parodies.

Some longtime fans did express disappointment over the current sketch lacking the original cast energy in the wake of high profile SNL cast exodus, with one remarking, "It’s not the same without Heidi [Gardner] and Ego [Nwodim]."

Here's the complete fourth Domingo sketch:

A viral kickoff, but are fans losing interest?

The Domingo sketch first premiered on October 12, 2024, episode of the NBC comedy sketch. Titled "Bridesmaid Speech" and featuring Ariana Grande, it quickly went viral, racking up over 20 million views on YouTube.

Its follow-up, “Babymoon” aired on November 16, 2024, featuring Charli XCX, saw a drop, bringing in 6.8 million views.

Then came SNL 50: The Anniversary Special in February 2025, which featured Carpenter as well as Bad Bunny and Pedro Pascal as Domingo’s brother, pulling in a respectable 12 million views.

As for the most recent installment, “30th Birthday Party” with the Espresso hitmaker, the YouTube views at the time of writing are sitting at 334K and climbing.