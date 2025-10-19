Meghan Markle is in major crisis: 'nothing to announce'

Meghan Markle dealt with a fresh blow despite making back-to-back appearances and trying to steal the spotlight.

From Parish Fashion Week to the Fortune event, the Duchess of Sussex showcased her different sides, but it has been said that it created a "mess."

An insider told Daily Mail, "Her PR team are just putting her out there in a hopeful way without a plan. They aren’t being discerning and protecting her from herself. It seems they think every media opportunity is a good one and that’s insane."

The source claimed that Meghan's PR strategy appears to be "thoughtless" and "directionless."

"One day she is in Paris at the fashion show, positioning herself in that world, and then she shows up in Washington with Fortune magazine and wants to be regarded as a female founder," the report stated.

However, the former Suits actress has nothing major to announce or launch.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's number of outings raised concerns, and the couple seem to be "spiralling."

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, As Ever, did not leave her fans impressed as no new products have been launched.

On the other hand, her show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix, also failed to top the charts, diminishing the interest among fans about her future projects.