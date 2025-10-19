Harry Styles, Niall Horan to team up with Zayn Malik for Netflix documentary?

Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson sign multi-million dollar deal with Netflix for documentary film

One Direction fans are eagerly waiting to hear an official announcement about a reunion.

Earlier this month, reports revealed that Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik have teamed up together for a three-part Netflix series, which is going to be a U.S road trip documentary.

According to the synopsis shared by the representatives of the former One Direction singers, “The series is a rare look inside the world of two of the most famous and most private men on the planet opening up about life, loss and fatherhood.”

Meanwhile, sources also claim that the series will discuss the tragic death of their bandmate, Liam Payne.

Ever since, the project has been announced fans have been wondering if Harry Styles and Niall Horan will join Louis and Zayn.

Fans suspect that Horan and Styles might not join due to their old tiff with Malik involving his unexpected departure from the band in 2015.

One of them wrote online, “Why aren’t Harry and Niall joining? Do they have a problem with Zayn?”

So far there is no confirmation yet if the other two members will be a part of the new documentary.

However, there is a chance that they might secretly join the project.

Niall Horan Indicating One Direction Reunion:

The Slow Hands hitmaker always wears an “X” ring on his hand, which is a kind of 1D pact thing. The other members of the band have an ‘X’ tattooed on their feet.

But Niall never got himself inked rather he opted to go for an engraved ring. Unfortunately, that band was missing from his finger last year when he did his tour “The Show.”

A few days prior to Payne’s first death anniversary, the 31-year-old was again seen wearing the ring on multiple occasions like the causal home jamming sessions or the latest Ryder Cup that took place in late September 2025.

This can be taken as an indication that he is ready for a One Direction reunion.

Harry Styles Comeback Expected Next Year:

The Watermelon Sugar singer, who has been away from the limelight following the completion of his Love on Tour in 2023, is expected to mark his comeback in January 2026.

Considering that the new documentary film is slated to release later the same year, there is a chance that Harry might join the Zayn and Louis and secretly shoot for the new three-part series once he returns to work.