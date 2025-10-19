Christine McGuinness to bare her soul in new memoir after Paddy split

Christine McGuinness plans to bare her soul in a new memoir following her separation from ex husband Paddy McGuinness.

The model and TV star, 37, who ended her 11 years of marriage with the Tempting Fortune star recently spoke about adjusting to her new 'lonely single' life.

Now, she has decided to write a new book following the success of her 2021 autobiography, which proved popular with readers.

That book focused on her rise to fame, and her marriage to the Top Gun star.

She's now hinted that a second book would cover her life after the separation, her recent diagnosis with autism and ADHD, as well as her journey of self-discovery.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Christine revealed: 'It's amazing to get to do an autobiography.'

'I can write about what happened next-love writing.'

'When you do one, you have to be honest and personal,' she explained, admitting she's ready to 'embrace it.'

This comes after Christine revealed that she is trying to accept her current situation and move forward, saying the past year has been one of her self actualisation.

The mum-of three, who describes herself as a 'free spirit' and has been involved with both male and female since the age of 15, previously stated that gender does not matter to her when it comes to dating.