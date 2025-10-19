Kim Kardashian channels couture drama in head-to-toe masked look

Kim Kardashian made a dramatic entrance at the fifth annual Academy Museum Gala on October 18, wearing a show-stopping ensemble that quickly became the center of conversation.

The SKIMS founder, 44, appeared in a nude-colored face mask that completely concealed her hair and facial features, transforming her look entirely.

The mask was part of a full Maison Margiela Fall 2025 Couture outfit, including a strapless, corseted gown with draped sleeves, and coordinating long nude nails.

Her look was completed with a layered crystal-embellished choker featuring green jewels and cross pendants — also from the couture collection.

On Instagram Stories, Kardashian shared a series of snapshots showcasing the look, including a reference photo from the Maison Margiela runway.

In a behind-the-scenes video, she playfully joked with her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic while getting final touch-ups.

“Mario, do I look OK? The makeup?” she asked, to which he replied, “Your makeup looks amazing, yes.” She laughed, “It’s good? All that hard work, guys. I feel like I always do this to Mario.”

The bold look sparked mixed reactions online. While some applauded her commitment — “This is actually interesting” and “Next level fabulous” — others were less impressed. “It looks like a brown paper bag over her head,” one critic wrote.

The look drew comparisons to Kardashian’s 2021 Met Gala appearance, where she wore a similar face-covering outfit by Balenciaga.

Known for fearless fashion choices, Kardashian recently wore another Maison Margiela couture design at the DVF Awards in Italy, and earlier this week, stunned at the All’s Fair premiere in a structured Schiaparelli Couture gown with a high bun and glossy nude lip.