Prince Edward reacts to ‘bully’ Prince Andrew losing royal position

Prince Edward, in a huge contrast to his controversial brother Prince Andrew, has remained as one of the most trusted members of the royal family and especially to King Charles.

The youngest son of late Queen Elizabeth has risen through the ranks and that is a reflection in how he inherited his late father Prince Philip’s title, Duke of Edinburgh, as the behest of Charles.

Edward has been an image of a humble royal, where as Andrew had been dubbed as the arrogant once by palace aides and royal experts. Despite his troubled childhood experience with his bully brother, it is understood that Edward is not particularly happy but not complaining about the decision, according to a royal author.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Prince Andrew’s behalf noting that he would relinquish the use of his royal titles and his dukedom as the allegations against him continue to pile up, but still denied any wrongdoing.

“Andrew bullied his little brother when they were younger,” royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly, noting that they did grow close over the years.

Despite having a cordial relationship with him now, Edward has “no choice but to fully support” his eldest brother Charles and his efforts to rid himself of the “problematic” royal.