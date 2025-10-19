Sabrina Carpenter finally addresses album cover controversy on ‘SNL’

Sabrina Carpenter has recently addressed Man’s Best Friend album cover art controversy in opening monologue.

The Espresso singer has cleared air on album cover as she appears in her second time as a Saturday Night Live musical guest and as a first-time host.

“Some people got a little freaked out by the cover,” she says, referring to fan concerns it was unfeminism.

Sabrina mentions, “It was just this: me on all fours, with an unseen figure pulling my hair. But what people don’t realise is that’s just how they cropped it.”

“If you zoom out, it’s clearly a picture from the 50th anniversary special of Bowen Yang helping me up by the hair after Martin Short shoved me out of the buffet line, saying something like, ‘Daddy need his mini quiche,’” explains the Tall Girl actress.

Interestingly, Sabrina opens up about her “misconceptions” about her public persona.

“Everyone thinks of me as this horned-up pop star, but there’s really so much more to me,” she quips.

Girls Meets World actress points out, “I’m not just horny. I’m also turned-on, and I’m sexually charged, and I love to read.”

“My favourite book is the encyclopedia. It’s so big, and it’s hard,” adds the songstress.

Meanwhile, Sabrina’s monologue is followed by an opening Domingo sketch in which the singer was one of several women at a birthday party describing a bachelorette trip to Nashville while singing spoof versions of Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia and Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra.