Dua Lipa wraps North American leg of Radical Optimism tour: 'Real dream'

Dua Lipa has officially completed the North American leg of her Radical Optimism Tour after a spectacular 24-show run across 10 cities.

The Levitating hitmaker kicked off the leg in Toronto in September and brought it to a high-energy close last week with two sold-out nights in Seattle, marking the end of the tour’s fourth out of five legs.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the Grammy winner reflected on the whirlwind experience, writing, "I feel like I blinked and it was over ~ 24 shows just like that!!!!"

"AND THATS A WRAP ON THE NORTH AMERICAN LEG OF THE RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR!!!!!" she captioned a montage of photos and videos from her Seattle performances. "Thank you Seattle for two perfect nights ~ absolutely fizzing with adrenaline from all the energy you gave me."

"Performing with two legends was a real dream!! Thank you @brandicarlile and @gibbstack for joining me in your city!!!" the Albanian pop star thanked the special guests before teasing the next set of concerts. "love you thank youuuu LATAM NEXT!!!!! [getting a massage, kiss mark and red heart emoji]."

The North American leg began shortly after Lipa’s 30th birthday celebrations in August, and now, before heading to South America, she will take a short from the stage to rest and re-energise by spending quality time with family. The Latin American leg is set to begin in November.

Radical Optimism Latin America tour dates

Argentina: November 7–8 in Buenos Aires

Chile: November 11–12 in Santiago

Brazil: November 15 in São Paulo and November 22 in Rio de Janeiro

Peru: November 25 in Lima

Colombia: November 28 in Bogotá

Mexico: December 1–2 and 5 in Mexico City