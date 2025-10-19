Buckingham Palace doors permanently close on Prince Andrew?

Prince Andrew gave in to King Charles' urgent demand despite being 'reluctant,' it has been claimed.

The 65-year-old royal announced that he will no longer be using his title, the Duke of York, and other prestigious royal honours, after his infamous friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced in the media.

According to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on October 17, Andrew denied the accusations made against him in Virginia Giuffre's case. However, he officially said goodbye to royal life so as not to become a source of distraction from the good work of the monarchy.

Now, speaking of Andrew's decision, royal expert Nigel Cawthorne claimed that the Prince was 'reluctant' to step back from royalty.

According to Express, he said, "It is only when new revelations cast a search beam on Prince Andrew's previous statements that the prince appears to make another act of contrition. It makes the act look both reluctant and too little too late."

He added, "Will doors no longer open before him at Buckingham Palace? Why did he not simply become a commoner and adopt the family name Windsor-Mountbatten."

Similarly, several royal commentators believe that the decision to strip Andrew of his royal title is too late, as the damage has been done.