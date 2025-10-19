Playboi Carti lands in hot water over alleged assault claim

Playboi Carti’s name has landed in police records once again after a heated fight reportedly broke out between him, his girlfriend, and a limousine driver in Utah earlier this month.

According to TMZ, the driver, Carl Reynolds, told police the drama unfolded on October 2 while he was driving the rapper and his girlfriend from their hotel to a rehearsal spot in Park City.

What began as an argument between the couple reportedly turned physical when the driver tried to step in.

He claimed that Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, hit him during the chaos, forcing him to pull over in Heber City to keep things under control.

Carl said Carti’s security team jumped in to stop the fight and another chauffeur from the same company witnessed what happened.

Officers later arrived and recorded the driver’s injuries, as neither Carti’s team nor Park City police have commented on the matter yet.

This latest charge adds to a long list of legal troubles for the rapper. Over the years, the music sensation has faced several arrests, including a domestic battery case in 2017, an assault fine in 2019, and a drug and gun possession arrest in 2020.

Moreover, two years later, Carti was accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend during an argument about a paternity test.