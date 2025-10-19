Selena Gomez shifts attention from Hailey Bieber drama to reveal good news

Selena Gomez hints at exciting news after reacting to Hailey Bieber comment

Selena Gomez is taking the higher road to end the years-long feud with ex Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, and focusing on her career.

The 33-year-old actress and singer took to Instagram soon after she deleted her response to Bieber’s comment, exciting fans with good news.

The Only Murders In the Building star shared a mirror selfie of herself styled in a sultry, vampire-like look with a maroon lipstick and black leather dress.

Gomez accesorised her outfit with several rings and maroon nails.

The Disney alum wrote, “Another music video, another song,” alongside the picture on her Story, which excited fans believe is for her upcoming song, In the Dark, from the soundtrack of Nobody Wants This season 2.

Gomez shared another picture in the next slide, lounging on a couch with her husband as they watched something on the screen, writing, “Being a producer’s wife…” in the caption.

The new update quickly steered the focus away from her now-deleted comment about the feud with Rhode founder.

Earlier, Gomez wrote, “She can say whatever she wants. Doesn't affect my life whatsoever. It's just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop” on her Story, but deleted it shortly after.