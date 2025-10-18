Zoe Rae voices concern over Molly Mae's 'abnormal' living situation with Tommy Fury

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are not living together, despite reconciling

Zoe Rae pointed out a major concern for her sister Molly Mae Hague's daughter, describing it as abnormal and not good for baby daughter Bambi.

The Love Island winner, 26, is back on the screens in her fly-on-the-wall Prime Video programe, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, after winning a National Television Award.

During the first episode which airs on Saturday, the multimillionaire influencer, 26, is seen speaking to her sister Zoe about how she and Tommy are not living together, despite reconciling.

Molly-Mae says:

'Tommy and I, in an ideal world, we wouldn't be in two separate houses and hopefully by the end of this year we won't be.'

Zoe hits back:

'You are there every other day and again not normal and not good for Bambi.

Molly-Mae then said: 'The thought of going over there and putting all my eggs in one basket is scary because with me and him I never know what tomorrow is going to bring.

'I just think I get anxiety because I don't know if I am going to wake up and be in a big problem because there has been many of times.'

She adds:

'At the minute having tow homes and living apart is almost a bit of safety blanket for me and the security knowing I have my own space and can remove myself if I need too.'

For context, Molly-Mae and Tommy were spotted sharing an intimate kiss on New Year's Eve last year, before she officially confirmed their romance was back on in May.

However, in the first episode, she admits that 'things aren't perfect and that they are both 'still figuring it out.'