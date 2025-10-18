Who's Kate Middleton's closest royal friend?

Away from the public attention, the royal family's inner circles are often filled with trusted friends who provide unwavering support and loyalty.

Some members of the royal family's relationships showcse the power of genuine connections, even in extraordinary circumstances.

The Princess of Wales admitted that she won her battle with cancer with the support of her friends and those within her close circle.

The future queen reportedly leans heavily on one of her closest friends in the royal family, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, as she continues her cancer recovery. The two women are soon to become near neighbours.

Kate and WIlliam are preparing to move later this year from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge, a larger residence on the Windsor estate described by royal insiders as their "forever home."

Their property lies just a 10-minute drive from the Duchess Sophie's residence, Bagshot Park – a proximity palace sources say will allow the two royals' already deep friendship to "grow even stronger."

Sophie has been a constant presence in Princess Catherine's life over the past year. She's the one person Kate feels she can really talk to without judgment.

"Kate's move means they'll be able to see each other far more often, and that support network will be invaluable as Kate continues her recovery," a palce source told Radar Online.

Sophie, also known as King Charles III's secret weapon for her steadfstness and loyaltty to the royal family, has become "a rock" for the Princess during this difficult period, offering both private reassurance and practical help.

The two royal women's bond has always been rooted in warmth and authenticity. Their first public display of affection came during a carriage procession at Royal Ascot in 2017. Sophie lost her balance and fell on top of Kate , and they both erupted in laughter.

One royal expert said the women's shared experiences have formed the foundation of their friendship, adding: "They're still incredibly close."

"Both came from similar, down-to-earth backgrounds and had to navigate the same maze of royal protocol and expectations," the said.