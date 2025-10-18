Andrew and Sarah receive praise for major achievement despite storm

Andrew was given the title of Duke of York following his 1986 marriage to Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew's decision to give up all remaining titles sends shocked waves through the Royal Family.

Amid the fallout, royal experts are now focusing on the roles of his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princes Beatrice, within the monarchy and how well they have been raised by their controversial parents.

Despite their scandal plagued father being stripped of his remaining titles, the sisters will retain their own royal titles.

Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, are expected to attend the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations.

However, it won't be an easy path ahead of the York sisters, according to BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, who told the Mirror.

'Whatever else you might think about Andrew and Sarah, they are brilliant parents and have brought up two very decent young women. They will remain Princesses and be welcome at events with the rest of the Royal Family, such as Christmas at Sandringham.

'I am sure they will be supporting Andrew and Sarah through this latest crisis. They are extremely close to their parents and have stayed loyal through thick and thin. They must believe their father's protestations of innocence--otherwise they surely could not live with themselves.'

Meanwhile, the sister's mother, Sarah Ferguson, who divorced Andre back in 1996, is also expected to drop any remaining formal titles going forward.