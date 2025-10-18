Selena Gomez responds with grace to Hailey Bieber's remarks

Hailey was asked about her beauty brand being compared to Selena's Rare Beauty by Sephora shopper.

Selena Gomez gave a befitting response to Hailey Bieber's apparent dig in a now-deleted Instagram on Saturday.

Rhode founder, Hailey ,28, was asked about her beauty brand being compared to Selena's Rare Beauty by Sephora shoppers.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine this week, Hailey said she 'doesn't feel competitive with people she's not inspired by' and called the constant comparisons 'annoying.'

Selena, the newlywed, 33, has since hit back at Hailey's comments, stating, 'she can say what she wants, it doesn't affect my life,' before urging fans to 'leave the girl alone.'

The full post read: 'She can say whatever she wants. Doesn't affect my life whatsoever. It's just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop.'

There is a long and complex history interesting between the two. Hailey is married to singer Justin Bieber, with whom she shares son Jack, one-but Justin was previously romantically involved with Selena on-and-off from 2010 through 2018.

Back in 2009, Justin and Selena first met when they were introduced by their managers. The following year, the pair sparked up romance rumours after being spotted on date.

Both Selena and Hailey have publicly denied in a feud, but fans continue to speculate that tensions still exist-often stemming from their shared history with Justin.