Dubai health unveils AI-driven Virtual ICU Platform

Dubai Health is currently piloting a project for a Virtual Intensive Care Unit (ICU) system powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) to transform intensive care through real-time patient monitoring, and it was showcased at GITEX 2025.

The system was primarily tested at AI Jalila Children’s Hospital, which uses innovative cameras and data analytics to recognize initial signs of patients’ discomfort and instantly alert medical staff.

The technology was unveiled ahead of GITEX Global 2025 where Dubai Health will display its latest AI-driven technology that promises to transform the entire healthcare experience in the emirate.

The Director of the AI Enablement Department at Dubai Health, Hend Majed Al Abbar, said that the Virtual ICU will incorporate AI-powered cameras with the health authority's electronic medical record system, Salama.

Cameras will monitor patients’ movements, facial expressions, skin tone, and automatically issue alerts to medical staff if they experience any irregularities.

The combination of visual analytics with clinical data in the Virtual ICU will play a central role to strengthen patients’ safety and improve likelihood of survival.

The AI systems will constantly document vital signs such as heart rate and blood pressure and also record physiological changes in real time.

Dubai Health is also implementing a pilot program, Virufy, an AI-powered app that analyses respiratory sounds to detect illnesses.

The research is currently at Nad AI Hamar and AI Barsha Clinics in collaboration with Dubai Future Solutions’ Prototypes for Humanity programme.

Data from these clinics will help to measure its prediction reliability and evaluate its accuracy before wider rollout.

These digital health projects represent a significant advancement in intensive care units and are a vital step in integrating AI to enhance safety and clinical efficiency across the Emirate.