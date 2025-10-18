Taylor Swift makes generous donation for fan battling cancer

Taylor Swift makes huge donation to cancer fan

Taylor Swift has once again shown her heart of gold by making a $100,000 donation to help a young girl fighting cancer.

The pop superstar made the generous contribution on Friday after seeing an Instagram post from a support page dedicated to Lilah, a young child battling a rare form of brain cancer.

The post mentioned how Lilah wished Swift could be “her best friend,” a sentiment that touched fans, and clearly reached the singer herself.

Lilah’s GoFundMe page reveals that she was diagnosed with the illness when she was just 18 months old, and has spent much of her life in and out of hospitals since then.

To help the family with growing medical bills, another child battling cancer had started selling friendship bracelets, inspired by the Eras Tour trend, to raise money for Lilah’s care.

Swift’s $100,000 donation quickly became the top contribution on the fundraiser, and she even added a heartfelt message for the little girl under the “Words of support” section.

“Sending the biggest hug to my friend, Lilah! Love, Taylor,” she wrote.

Once fans discovered Swift’s donation online, they began following her example.

Many decided to donate $13 each, a nod to the singer’s favourite number, turning the GoFundMe page into a flood of small yet meaningful contributions from people around the world.

What started as one act of kindness from a global superstar has now inspired hundreds of fans to join in, all united by a shared wish to help bring some light to Lilah and her family during a difficult time.