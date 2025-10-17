Trump asked Queen Camilla for 'gossip on Meghan' during UK visit: Report

Donald Trump and first Lady Melania joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Windsor Castle

Donald Trump couldn’t resist asking for the latest royal gossip during his recent state visit to the UK — specifically about Meghan Markle.

According to royal expert Tom Sykes, the US President asked Queen Camilla for the “latest gossip” on the Duchess of Sussex during his September trip, during which he and First Lady Melania Trump stayed with the King and Queen in Windsor Castle.

The visit, which featured a grand ceremonial welcome and state banquet, marked Trump’s reunion with his “friend” King Charles. But behind the scenes, the former president was said to be more interested in palace drama than pageantry.

In this week’s The Royalist Substack published October 16, Sykes claimed that a source overheard Trump asking Queen Camilla, “What’s the gossip on Meghan then? What’s going on there?”

Express.co.uk reports that Trump hoped for “an exclusive update” on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

However, the Royal Family are not believed to have entertained the question, as they have largely avoided discussing Harry and Meghan publicly since their departure.

The president’s fascination with the couple isn’t new. He’s repeatedly criticised Meghan over the years, telling GB News in 2021, “I’m not a fan of hers. I wasn’t from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think some day he will regret it.”

Earlier this year, Trump doubled down, calling Meghan “terrible” in an interview with The New York Post.

To answer his question, Meghan has had her hands full with multiple powerful public appearances over the past week. She was joined by Prince Harry in New York where the couple received the Humanitarians of the Year Award for their mental health advocacy through the Archewell Foundation.

The As Ever founder also took the stage at Fortune’s Most Powerful Summit in Washington, D.C, followed by a star-studded dinner hosted by Emma Grede to champion women in business.