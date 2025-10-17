Meghan Markle's 'DS' bag sparks backlash

Meghan Markle and controversy go hand in hand.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, recently shared a touching video montage capturing key moments from her whirlwind 24-hour trip to Washington D.C., where she was a speaker at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit.

What intrigued fans was a subtle detail in the post that pointed to her royal title.

In the clip, Meghan- Prince Harry's wife is seen arriving to speak at the summit. As she walks through a hotel, a suitcase is being pulled with a bag placed on top, bearing the initials 'DS'-believed to reference her title, Duchess of Sussex.

This is not the first time Meghan has been embroiled in controversy over the use of her HRH title, which appears to contradict an agreement with the late Queen.

For context, Meghan and Prince Harry agreed to stop using their HRH (His /Her Royal Highness) titles when they stepped down as senior working royals in March 2020.

However, in a previous podcast interview, a photo was shown of a gift card Meghan had sent to a friend which read: 'with the compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.'

At the summit, Meghan had a candid conversation with Fortune's Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell, discussing her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, and reflecting on entrepreneurship, purpose driven business, and personal growth.

Meanwhile, Meghan has also been honoured with a Signal Award for her latest podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, in the category of Business People Shaping Culture.