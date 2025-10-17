Greece approves 13-hour workdays legislation amid unions outcry

Greece has recently passed legislation, allowing private sector employers to extend daily working hours in the midst of strong protests from unions and employees.

The newly-passed legislation titled “Fair Work for All” will increase working hours from 8 to 13 hours, thereby fostering a more flexible labor market as claimed by conservative government.

The bill has instigated two strikes this month as workers consider this proposal an infringement of their rights amid increased cost of living.

According to Civil Servants' Confederation (ADEDY), “The enactment of the 13-hour single-employer working week is the final phase of deregulation of labour relations. Together with the other provisions of the bill, they form the new mosaic of work based on burnout.”

The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) trade union censured the legislation as “a tool of profitability at the expense of human dignity and demanded the government stop legislating in the absence of society."

In the European Union, Greek employees also work at an average of around 40 hours, the longest shift, as compared to 34 hours in Germany and 32 in the Netherlands, as reported by Eurostat data.

According to the 2024 Eurostat survey on long hours, Greece had the highest proportion of people in the EU working long hours, at 12.4%.