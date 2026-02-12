Cruz Beckham hints at reunion with estranged brother Brooklyn amid rift?

Cruz Beckham is seemingly remembering his estranged brother, Brooklyn Beckham, amid the ongoing family feud.

The youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share sweet throwback snaps with his siblings, including Brooklyn, who recently accused his parents of “trying endlessly to ruin" his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

The post, which has no caption, began with an adorable childhood photo of Cruz, Brooklyn, and their brother Romeo, in which they can be seen beaming smiles.

In another snap of the trio of brothers can be seen with their sister Harper Beckham on a beekeeping activity, all wearing protective gear.

Victoria rushed to the comment section and expressed her love for her kids with four red heart emojis.

This came after Cruz paid tribute to his family by unveiling a new tattoo on his social media, which read “Family” on the nape of his neck.

Weeks before this, Brooklyn broke his silence on his family feud, posting a shocking six-page statement, in which he claimed that his parents tried to break his marriage.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private," he wrote in a post on his Instagram Stories on January 19.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."