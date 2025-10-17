South Korea showcases cutting-edge AI weapons at largest-ever arms fair

South Korea has unveiled cutting-edge unmanned and artificial intelligence-powered weapons ranging fro suicide drones to howitzers at arms-fair.

According to organizers, 600 companies from 35 countries are taking part in the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) 2025.

The arms exhibition started with three days of public air shows at an air base, including flights by KF-21 fighter jets.

Next week, business exhibitions will also be kicked off at the conference centre.

Earlier this month, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced plans to increase the defence budget by enhancing 8.2 percent to 66.3 trillion won in the midst of escalating regional tensions with North Korea.

This year’s ADEX will feature Hanwha Aerospace’s next-gen versions of its advanced self-propelled K9 howitzer that is powered by AI and automation, thereby eliminating the need for manual labor.

Moreover, the company would also unveil its L-PGW, a missile-launched loitering munition, dubbed as suicide drone. The drone is known for encircling an area before using AI to identify and destroy a target.

“We will pursue entry into the global supply chain by expanding cooperation with the US in defence shipbuilding," said Seok Jong-gun, the minister for the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The fair will not only highlight Seoul’s growing export market but also exhibit its strategic push to strengthen its defence sales and ties.