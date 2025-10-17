Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar resigns

Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar resigned after just four months leading the mineral-rich nation's government on Friday, October 17, 2025.

The 55-year-old leader's departure marks the second leadership change within months after former Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene lost parliamentary support following corruption allegations and widespread street demonstrations.

The previous administration collapsed after Oyun-Erdene received only 44 votes during a confidence ballot, falling significantly short of the required 64 parliamentary endorsements.

The then PM faced political crisis that emerged following public outrage over reports detailing extravagant spending by the prime minister's son, triggering sustained protests across the country.

Oyun-Erdene had earlier cautioned that political instability could undermine Mongolia's developing democracy and economic stability.

The former leader acknowledged misallocating attention toward major projects while paying insufficient attention to social and internal political matters" during his final parliamentary address.

The consecutive leadership transitions points fingers at ongoing governance challenges in the strategically important nation bordering China and Russia.

Mongolia's embassy in Washington confirmed the latest governmental change as the country prepares for further democratic evolution amid its crucial mineral export sector development.