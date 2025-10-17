Britney Spears responds to Kevin Federline’s memoir: ‘Why is HE SO ANGRY’

Britney Spears complains about Kevin Federline’s memoir

Britney Spears is speaking out once again against her ex-husband Kevin Federline, following his recent claims about her and their family ahead of the release of his new memoir You Thought You Knew, which comes out on Oct. 21.

In the days leading up to its release, Federline has shared excerpts and comments about Spears, 43, and her relationship with their sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, whom the pair share from their marriage between 2004 and 2007.

On Oct. 15, the pop icon called out Federline for “constantly gaslighting” her and defended her bond with her sons.

Now, in a detailed post on X, Spears is expanding on her thoughts, accusing him of trying to “profit” from her pain.

“To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain…” she wrote.

“Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really interesting.”

Spears also criticized Federline’s recent interviews, accusing him of “literally attacking” her.

“Why is HE SO ANGRY,” she questioned. “And what's scary is he’s convincing. It literally blows my mind the moments he stops before he cries are you f---ing serious …”

The singer even compared his upcoming memoir to her 2023 bestseller The Woman in Me, admitting, “I know his book will sell loads more than mine.”

Continuing her post, Spears expressed concern over Federline’s “anger,” writing, “If you really love someone then you don’t help them by humiliating them. What scared me was how serious and angry he got, people have no idea, it is way worse than anyone could imagine… the boy hates me and it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying.”

Britney Spears/X

She also reflected on her strained relationship with her mother, Lynne Spears.

According to Britney, her mother tells her, “ ‘Oh you’re angry, we just love you so much and wish you were here,’ ” but added that her mother had only called her once in six years and didn’t invite her to her son’s birthday.

“They get entitled with special secrets as they treat me exactly the way my father used to…” she continued, referencing her father, Jamie Spears, who oversaw her 13-year conservatorship.

“They secretly love to cast me out and make me feel completely isolated.”

Seeking healing, Spears shared that she recently bought a miniature greenhouse to focus on her recovery.

“I do need healing and I’m starting tomorrow on it…” she wrote.

“There are so many things to do to heal…” She also said she’d like to share coffee, lunch, or dinner with Michelle Pfeiffer and Paris Jackson, noting, “It is important to look up to people and still believe in humanity, and there are extremely cool beautiful people here.”

As her post came to a close, Spears revealed she plans to explore acting, podcasting, and writing monthly columns—but none about her personal life.

“People are never supposed to talk about controversy shocking topics…” she added.

The singer ended by thanking those who have stood by her during this difficult time.

“Thank you to the people supporting my heart right now I know you guys understand it hurts and Perez Hilton you are absolute adorable and you made my heart smile !!!!!!!!!!!!”