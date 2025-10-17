Sarah Ferguson receives radio silence on her birthday amid Epstein scandal

Fergie herself stayed silent on her birthday even though she usually celebrates on social media

Sarah Ferguson received no public wishes on her birthday this year, not even from her daughters.

The Duchess of York quietly celebrated her 66th birthday on Wednesday, October 15. But while she and her daughters, especially Princess Eugenie, typically mark the special day with a social media tribute, there was radio silence this year. Notably, her birthday comes weeks after finding herself at the centre of a new controversy surrounding convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The scandal erupted after a resurfaced 2011 email revealed that Fergie had referred to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as her “supreme friend” following his release from prison. In the message, she also apologised for previously criticising him in a media interview.

While a spokesperson has since claimed Sarah only wrote the email out of fear that Epstein would sue her for defamation, the revelation has fueled a fresh PR storm for the Duchess. And now, her daughter’s silence has not gone unnoticed.

Eugenie, 35, who has previously shared warm tributes to her mother online, chose not to mark the occasion this year.

In 2024, she had posted a heartfelt message alongside rare family photos, writing, “Happy birthday to my beautiful mumma. So proud of the Grannie you are, the mum you are and the woman you are.”

Sarah herself also refrained from posting a public message of thanks this year, despite doing so in 2024. At the time, she reflected on “a year of recovery and growth,” telling fans she felt “incredibly grateful to be here every day.”

This time, however, both mother and daughter have remained silent, keeping the Duchess’s low profile intact amid the ongoing fallout.