George, Charlotte, and Louis give mum Princess Kate a hand in the kitchen

Princess Kate is getting a little help in the kitchen courtesy of her three mini chefs.
During her visit to Long Meadow Cider in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, on October 14, the Princess of Wales revealed that Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, have all joined her for some hands-on fun at home.
“We tried this at home with a hand press,” Kate told the group while watching apples being juiced at the family farm. “It was quite good fun with the children. It was very messy,” Kate added.
The sweet confession came as Kate and Prince William took part in several of the farm’s activities, from baking bread to learning about cider-making. Known for her love of cooking and baking, the future queen has often spoken about staying up until midnight to make her children’s birthday cakes.
At the visit, William proved he’s happy to pitch in too, even if the results aren’t quite picture-perfect.
While shaping dough at Bramley Barn, he joked about his less-than-round attempt: “If you look at it this way, it looks like a circle,” he teased, prompting laughter from Kate and the group.
King Charles posts dreamy Balmoral images where Queen Elizabeth spent final days
His Majesty is carrying forward his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's legacy with a service at Westminster Abbey
Simon Armitage’s poem moves crowd at Royal Harvest Celebration
His Majesty met an old friend after decades as Charles hosted a moving reception at St. James Palace
Prince William, Kate Middleton with King brace for damage control as Andrew causes new crisis
Prince Andrew’s crisis deepens as Virginia Giuffre’s memoir reveals new details
Princess Charlotte marks first major change in British royal history amid Prince Louis new honour
Palace confirms key new royal tasks for Princess Anne as King Charles suffers new tensions