George, Charlotte, and Louis give mum Princess Kate a hand in the kitchen

Prince Willaim and Princess Kate share three kids: George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7

Princess Kate is getting a little help in the kitchen courtesy of her three mini chefs.

During her visit to Long Meadow Cider in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, on October 14, the Princess of Wales revealed that Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, have all joined her for some hands-on fun at home.

“We tried this at home with a hand press,” Kate told the group while watching apples being juiced at the family farm. “It was quite good fun with the children. It was very messy,” Kate added.

The sweet confession came as Kate and Prince William took part in several of the farm’s activities, from baking bread to learning about cider-making. Known for her love of cooking and baking, the future queen has often spoken about staying up until midnight to make her children’s birthday cakes.

At the visit, William proved he’s happy to pitch in too, even if the results aren’t quite picture-perfect.

While shaping dough at Bramley Barn, he joked about his less-than-round attempt: “If you look at it this way, it looks like a circle,” he teased, prompting laughter from Kate and the group.