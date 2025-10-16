Princess Kate, William, and Harry’s chaotic royal stroll revealed

Kate’s toughest walkabout amid Sussex tensions

Kate Middleton kept her distance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the Windsor walkabout following Queen Elizabeth’s passing in 2022, in what insiders say was a delicate balancing act amid ongoing family tensions.

The Princess of Wales was said to be on a “rescue mission for William,” according to body language expert Judi James, who told the Daily Mail that Kate “went into self-preservation mode” during the outing.

With the Sussexes openly criticizing the royal family in interviews, Middleton reportedly chose to maintain her composure and focus, deliberately creating space between herself and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Her body language suggested a very focused future Queen wanting to pay her respects to a late Queen with the kind of decisive firmness and resolve that Elizabeth II was famous for,” James explained.

The expert added that she measured distancing reflected her intent to keep the tribute solemn and respectful, rather than letting it descend into a public drama.

The Princess of Wales allegedly confided this to a senior aide, highlighting the emotional and political tightrope she had to walk amid ongoing tensions with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Body language expert Judi James described the occasion as a “baptism of fire” for Middleton.

While the Princess of Wales had previously performed public acts of diplomacy with Meghan such as walking cheerfully together at Christmas services to appease the Firm the Queen’s death added a new layer of complexity and scrutiny.

Although the ‘Fab Four’ appeared united with smiles at the end of the walkabout, James noted the interaction was far from seamless.

Observers saw William and Kate briefly focus on Meghan, with body language revealing “utter dithering” and last-minute coordination among the royals.

James explained, “Royals don’t do dither very well as they are normally well-prepped and guided, but here there are several gestures suggesting William, Kate, and even Harry were checking something with Meghan.”