Duke of Kent Pays respect to Lord Guthrie as King Charles misses Westminster ceremony

Duke of Kent attends Lord Guthrie’s funeral weeks after Duchess of Kent’s passing.
The royal family’s extended circle gathered at Westminster Cathedral on Wednesday, 15th October, to honour the life and service of Field Marshal Lord Guthrie of Craigiebank, with HRH The Duke of Kent among the 800 mourners attending the solemn occasion.
Lord Guthrie, who died on 18 September aged 86, held a distinguished military career, serving as Chief of the General Staff and Chief of the Defence Staff.
A tri service guard, a riderless horse, and a Welsh Guards bearer party paid tribute to his extraordinary life of service, as noted by the Army in London X account.
Though many senior royals were represented in a private capacity, their presence underscored the deep respect held for Lord Guthrie.
King Charles was represented by General Sir Roland Walker, the late Queen by Lieutenant General Sir James Bucknall, the Prince of Wales by James Benbow, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh by Brigadier John Smedley, and the Princess Royal by Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles.
Lord Guthrie of Craigiebank’s lifetime of service extended far beyond his military leadership, encompassing key ceremonial roles within the British royal household.
He served as Colonel Commandant of the Special Air Service (SAS) and Colonel of The Life Guards, positions reflecting his extraordinary dedication and leadership.
In 1999, Guthrie was appointed Gold Stick in Waiting to Queen Elizabeth II, a prestigious ceremonial role he held for two decades until 2019.
This position saw him take part in numerous state occasions and royal processions, including the Coronation and the State Opening of Parliament.
