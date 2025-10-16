Princess Anne praises rehabilitation work during visit to LandWorks Charity

Princess Royal enjoyed a day filled with series of engagements

Princess Anne brought her trademark warmth and insight to Dartington on Wednesday, 15th October, as she visited LandWorks, an award winning criminal justice charity transforming lives through rehabilitation and resettlement.

The visit aimed to shine a spotlight on the charity’s pioneering approach to helping former offenders rebuild their lives through practical skills, confidence building, and community support.

Princess Anne met with trustees, staff, and participants, taking time to speak personally with individuals currently enrolled in LandWorks’ programme.

During her tour, the Princess Royal explored the charity’s impressive facilities including its wood workshop, market garden, and pottery studio each designed to help participants gain hands-on experience while developing crucial life and employment skills.

She was also shown how they integrate personal development and mentor into every aspect of its work, helping people move forward with dignity and purpose.

Ted Tuppen CBE, Chair of LandWorks Trustees, said, “We were deeply honoured to welcome the Princess Royal.

The visit is a wonderful acknowledgement of the hard work and commitment of our staff, volunteers and partners and not least the trainees on the project who prove every day that change is possible. We are very grateful to Her Royal Highness.”

Chris Parsons, the founder, echoed the sentiment, “It was a pleasure meeting Anne and have the opportunity to show her around our charity.

I am particularly grateful to her for taking the time to meet our participants. I hope we have demonstrated the importance of offering real opportunities for change and how lives can be transformed with the right support.”

Earlier in the day, Anne travelled to Torbay, where she was all smiles during a visit to Wetwheels Torbay, an organisation close to her heart.

Princess Anne thanks Wetwheels volunteers during heartwarming visit to Torbay

As Patron of the Wetwheels Foundation, founded by disabled yachtsman Geoff Holt, the Princess met the local team before attending a reception at Otto’s Restaurant, overlooking the picturesque Torquay Marina.

The charity offers barrier free access to the water for disabled and disadvantaged people.