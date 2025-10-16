Liam Payne fans honour singer's memory on first death anniversary

Liam Payne remembered by fans on first death anniversary

Liam Payne fans paid heartfelt tribute to the beloved pop-star as they celebrated his life, on the occasion of first death anniversary.

The Teardrops singer tragically passed away on October 16, 2024, after a tragic fall from his hotel balcony in Bueno Aires, Argentina, where he was staying on vacation.

Marking one year of his untimely demise, fans on X honoured his memory, with one writing, "His voice left a mark that will never fade."

Another added, "Gone too soon, his voice and energy left a mark that’ll never fade, rest easy Liam, your music still speaks loud."

"One year ago today, we lost our beautiful boy. Although he is no longer with us physically, he lives on in our hearts. We love you payno," a third user wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth grieved, "I'm afraid this wound will never heal. I don't believe it, I still don't. You fill my thoughts practically every day. I wish you were here so much. I hope you're happy, wherever you are. Love you, Liam. [broken heart emoji]."

Payne started his music career at age of 14 when he first auditioned on X Factor in 2008, however he did not succeed back then and later in 2010 at age of 16 he took his chances and got placed in the boyband One Direction.

He formed the band, One Direction, along with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, and they created masterpiece together for over five years.

After they went on an indefinite hiatus as a band, Payne pursued his solo career, debuting with Strip That Down in 2017, which earned a place on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The deceased singer could only release one solo full-length album in 2019 and later released various singles including Familiar, Stack it Up and Teardrops, which became the last he ever released.

Payne is survived by his 7 year old son, Bear Grey Payne.