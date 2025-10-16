Prince Andrew's conversation with Virginia Giuffre laid bare?

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre's conversation about daughters laid bare

Prince Andrew’s crisis deepens as Virginia Giuffre’s book, published after her death, sheds new light on her and the Duke's conversation.

The Duke of York allegedly mentioned his and Sarah Ferguson's two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, in chat with his accuser on the night she allegdly fell victim to the royal.

According to new claims in Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Andrew allegedly told her that his daughters were 'just a little younger than you' at the time they met.

Giuffre, who committed suicide earlier this year, said she felt 'like Cinderella' when she was introduced to the royal at Ghislaine Maxwell's London townhouse in March 2001.

The book, Nobody's Girl, claims Andrew and guests broke the ice and played 'a game': trying to judge Virginia's age. Giuffre, who was 17 at the time, alleged that Andrew then 'guessed correctly'.

She wrote in her memoir: '"My daughters are just a little younger than you," he [Andrew] told me, explaining his accuracy. As usual, Maxwell was quick with a joke: "I guess we will have to trade her in soon".'

Virginia alleged that after dinner and then partying at Tramp nightclub they slept together that night.

However, Andrew has always denied this, claiming he never met her and the famous photo of them together was faked.

Giuffre went on to wrote: 'On the way back, Maxwell told me, "When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey [Epstein]".

She went on: 'He [Andrew] was friendly enough, but still entitled, as if he believed having **x with me was his birthright.'

She even explained every moment of her meeting with the Duke in her own words. She even admitted receving $15,000 by Epstein for sleeping with the royal.

It is to mention here that the 400-page autobiography, Ms Giuffre gives her own detailed account of that infamous night.

In extracts published by The Guardian, she also recalled how Ghislaine Maxwell heaped praise on her after the encounter, saying 'You did well, the Prince had fun'.