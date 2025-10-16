Why Taylor Swift releasing 'TLOAS,' Eras Tour film together was bad idea

Taylor Swift ignites heated debate over recent career moves

Taylor Swift fans seem to have a polarising opinion on her latest release, The Life of a Showgirl, as well as the upcoming Eras Tour film which she just announced.

The 35-year-old pop superstar’s 12th studio album is facing many criticisms, including being “out of touch with reality,” “cash hungry,” as well as outright “misogynistic” but she the same album has simultaneously ruled the charts since its release.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker recently responded to the criticism by arguing that any conversation – positive or negative, helps the promotion of her album, and she is proud of what she made regardless of what others might think.

Swift’s fans, or Swifties as they are called, are also divided over the matter, with some criticising and some defending the Lover songstress.

However, some music enthusiasts on Reddit discussed why Swift’s marketing strategy is costing her, her loyal fans.

They noted that the 27 variants of the same vinyl seem extravagant and more in line with a business strategy rather than the love of music.

One explained that it seems to be a particularly bad timing for this album, since songs like Wish List, Actually Romantic, and Opalite, which insinuate shade towards other women she has had feuds with, leaves a bad taste.

Secondly on the song, Cancelled, Swift sings about her inner circle as a group of villains who despite their wrongdoings and scandals, manage to get away with anything.

A music critic, Swiftologist, noted that given the real life scandals like Diddy’s case, Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni’s legal battle, this song sounds like an anthem to defend problematic instances in the society.

The Eras Tour Finale announcement, which came just days after the album release sparked further backlash from people who claim the Grammy winner is releasing anything for the numbers, without engaging with fans’ concerns and criticism.

The Eras Tour docuseries is being released in partnership with Disney+, which some Swifties argue, should be boycotted after the Jimmy Kimmel censorship event.

However, the film comes out on December 12, and it remains to be seen if it lives up to fans’ expectations or becomes another hurdle in Swift’s reputation.