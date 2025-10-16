Jennifer Lopez makes bold declaration about her exes

Jennifer Lopez has recently made honest admission about her former husbands and partners.

The Kiss of the Spider Woman actress reflects on her old relationships, saying she’s not interested in going back to her past partners.

“Once I’m done, you’re dead to me,” quips JLo on The Howard Stern Show on October 15.

Maid in Manhattan actress states, “I’m going to get in trouble!”

When Howard mentions that this is her first interview with him, JLo confesses, “This is why I never wanted to come on here. I’ll get in trouble.”

However, the Marry Me star talks about her past relationships, which includes ex-husbands Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 17-year-old twins Emme and Max, as well as Ben Affleck, and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

JLo tells Howard, “I don’t hold on, to be honest… Not dead to me, but definitely, it’s over, I’m going to move on.”

Elsewhere on the show, the Shotgun Wedding actress talks about dating as a celebrity at her level of fame, she reveals, “It’s difficult to be under that microscope.

“I live my life very out loud even though I’m in the public eye,” she continued.

JLo points out she “wanted to share my life with someone. I want someone to be there to share my big important moments on the red carpet”.

However, Lopez adds, “I just want to keep that part so much quieter in my life.”