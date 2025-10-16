Meta partners with Arm for AI recommendation across Facebook, Instagram

Meta Platforms is partnering with a chip technology tech provider, Arm Holdings, to power its AI ranking and recommendation systems, enhancing the efficiency and performance across its applications, including Facebook and Instagram.

The social media titan will use Arm-based data center platforms to power its AI ranking and recommendation systems that are crucial to discovery and personalization across its applications.

Arm provides chip architecture that acts as detailed guidance for what a central processing unit can do and what type of applications it can run.

The companies said that the Arm-based approach delivers high performance and lower power consumption than x86 systems.

It has been observed that Arm-based chips already dominate a significant part of the world’s smartphone market, but they are rapidly gaining traction in Intel and AMD core markets: personal computers and server CPUs.

Meta said that it will invest $1.5 billion in the Texas data center, which will serve as its 29th facility globally to expand infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

The companies are of the view that they have adapted Meta’s AI infrastructure for Arm architectures, and they are making the upgrades open source and freely available for anyone to use.

The partnership between Meta Platforms and Arm Holdings is a strategic collaboration to improve software compatibility in Meta vast data centers, and it includes an open-source effort focused on recommendations for Facebook and Instagram.