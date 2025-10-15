Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz pulled apart because of 'no one' reason

Real Reason Selena Gomez’s close pal Nicola Peltz missed her wedding

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham used to be close, but the actress and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, were notably missing from the singer’s recent wedding, which raised eyebrows.

The 33-year-old singer and actress met at the Academy Museum Gala back in 2022, and grew close really soon.

However, it seems that their friendship did not last very long since an insider told People Magazine that the duo is “not as close as they once were.”

Rumours of a rift were raised at the absence of Peltz at the Disney alum’s wedding to Benny Blanco, but the source clarified that there is no “bad blood” between them, adding, “Relationships evolve, and it’s true they’re not as close as they once were, but there wasn’t any one thing that happened.”

The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker celebrated her wedding in an intimate ceremony with her family and close friends, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Martin Short, Steve Martin, and more.

Previously, ahead of the wedding, a source close to Peltz explained that she was busy with a rigorous shooting schedule, which is why she had planned to skip the nuptials.