Pakistan's Fatima Sana (left) and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (right) after their ICC Women's match gets called off at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 15, 2025. — ICC

Pakistan's ICC Women's World Cup journey came to an end after persistent rain washed out their match against England, despite an impressive bowling display by the Green Shirts at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

The Green Shirts, chasing a revised target of 113 from 31 overs, were comfortably placed at 33/0 in six overs when the rain intervened. It became steady with time and ultimately resulted in the abandonment of the must-win fixture for Pakistan.

Since no reserve days are allocated for the league-stage fixtures, the two teams shared a point apiece. Consequently, Pakistan remained at the bottom of the standings with just one point in four matches, while England managed to hold on to the top spot with seven points in as many games.

The abandonment of the fixture drew curtains on Pakistan’s hopes to qualify for the semi-finals, as they can now attain a maximum of seven points by winning all three of their remaining fixtures.

Despite being out of the semi-final contention, Pakistan next face another former champion, New Zealand, at the same venue on Saturday, while England’s next match is scheduled against co-hosts India in Indore on Sunday.

Put into bat first, the former champions managed to accumulate 133/9 in the reduced 31 overs.

Bowling all-rounder Charlie Dean remained the top-scorer for England with a cautious 33 off 51 deliveries, laced with three boundaries.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana led the bowling charge for Pakistan with four wickets for just 27 runs in her six overs. She was supported by Sadia Iqbal, who bagged two, while Diana Baig and Rameen Shamim made one scalp apiece.