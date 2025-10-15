Nicki Minaj resigns from music career with shocking claims against Jay-Z

Nicki Minaj says goodbye to music industry as Jay-Z feud continues

Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj’s long-running feud appears to have forced the rapper to make a difficult choice, compromising her new album.

The 42-year-old songstress took to X and made the huge announcement about parting ways from the music industry on Wednesday, October 15.

The Barbie World hitmaker wrote, “Ok I’m not going to put out the album anymore. No more music. Hope you’re happy now [JAY-Z],” tagging the music mogul.

Minaj seemed to be working on NM6, which would have been released in 2026, but the album’s future appears uncertain for now.

The Bang Bang songstress continued, “Bye, Barbz. Love you for life.”

Further in her social media post, Minaj alleged that Roc Nation had “come begging” for her to do a tour and album. “They came BEGGING the QUEEN for a tour & album & I said NOPE!!!!! LMFAO. Wanted to patch it up. They needed help from the QUEEN & the BARBZ.”

Minaj and Jay-Z’s feud has been long ongoing with the her alleging that the singer owes her $200 million dollar, due to equity in TIDAL.

The rapper, for his part, has not yet responded to Minaj’s claims.