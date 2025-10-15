Meghan Markle takes 'inspiration' from Victoria Beckham: 'girl crush'

Meghan Markle's latest fashion moment sparked reactions from fans as many claimed that it was copied from Victoria Beckham.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex made a headline-making appearance at the Fortune Most Powerful Women summit in Washington, D.C.

She opened up about her and Prince Harry's partnership with Netflix and her show, With Love, Meghan.

For the event, Meghan wore a chic all-cream outfit, and netizens believe that a similar one was styled by the British designer at the premiere of her Netflix show.

As per Express, fans believe that the former Suits actress took inspiration from Victoria, who is now in the good books of Princess Kate.

One social media user wrote, "Now that I see it, I can't unsee it, and it's scary. It's as if she's thinking that if she copies enough Victoria, she'll have a hit show too and Netflix will give her another chance."

"Ms Markle has a new girl crush," another fan penned.

For the unversed, there is said to be an ongoing feud between the Sussexes and the Beckhams since Harry allegedly accused Victoria of leaking information about Meghan to the press.

In recent times, David and Victoria Beckham have drawn closer to the royal family, including King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate.